F1 - Lauda should return to ’normal’ - doctors

"Fortunately we were able to restore function"


9 August 2018 - 10h10, by GMM 

Niki Lauda should be able to return to his "normal life".

That is the view of the doctors who are treating him in intensive care at a Vienna hospital.

The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman recently had a lung transplant, and the doctors told Osterreich newspaper that Lauda, 69, was close to death.

But now they are "very, very" happy with his progress in hospital.

Doctor Rainer Oberbauer told Bild newspaper that the transplanted kidney donated by Lauda’s wife Birgid ten years ago had also failed.

"Fortunately we were able to restore function," he said.

As for the new lung, surgeon Walter Klepetko commented: "If the course continues to be positive, the patient can return to his normal life."

Another doctor, Christian Hengstenberg, said: "The patient will certainly need intensive care for some time, but after that it can be less intensive."


