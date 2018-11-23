Logo
F1 - Lauda not in Abu Dhabi - Marko

"He’s doing much better, but..."

Niki Lauda is not in Abu Dhabi for the F1 finale.

Earlier, we reported that despite the Mercedes team chairman’s closest paddock friends saying Lauda had targeted a comeback, he is in fact not well enough to be in Abu Dhabi.

The 69-year-old had a lung transplant in early August and is currently in rehabilitation after a long stay in hospital.

"He’s doing much better, but he just does not yet have the strength to be here," Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko, a close friend of Lauda’s, told the German broadcaster RTL.


23 November 2018 - 10h56, by GMM 



