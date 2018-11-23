Niki Lauda is not in Abu Dhabi for the F1 finale.

Earlier, we reported that despite the Mercedes team chairman’s closest paddock friends saying Lauda had targeted a comeback, he is in fact not well enough to be in Abu Dhabi.

The 69-year-old had a lung transplant in early August and is currently in rehabilitation after a long stay in hospital.

"He’s doing much better, but he just does not yet have the strength to be here," Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko, a close friend of Lauda’s, told the German broadcaster RTL.