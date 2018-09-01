Niki Lauda is feeling "much better".

That is the news from Michael O’Leary, boss of the airline Ryanair which is in collaboration with the F1 legend’s own airline.

A month ago, 69-year-old Lauda had a lung transplant and has been missing from his role as Mercedes team chairman at grands prix ever since.

Laudamotion boss Andreas Gruber told ORF: "I have spoken to him, but I hope you understand that I do not comment on his health."

And O’Leary said: "I think he already feels much better, but he was in a critical condition. We expect him to continue with the remaining 25pc of Laudamotion."