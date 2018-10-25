Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lauda leaves hospital after transplant

But his rehabilitation will last for several weeks

 F1


Miniboutik



Niki Lauda has left Vienna’s general hospital after a three month recovery from a lung transplant.

"Yes, Niki Lauda was discharged from the AKH and now he goes into rehabilitation," professor Walter Klepetko told Osterreich newspaper.

A few days ago, the Mercedes team chairman and F1 legend called Lewis Hamilton on the phone and told the championship leader that doctors had done a "perfect job".

It is believed 69-year-old Lauda’s new lung works well.

Asked how Lauda’s period of formal rehabilitation will proceed, professor Klepetko revealed: "It will be especially for Niki’s physical fitness. This is typical after such a long period in hospital."

As for whether everything is functioning well with the lung, he added: "I’m more than satisfied with the result, and believe me, that’s good.

"Luckily, we never had big problems at any time."

Osterreich said Lauda’s rehabilitation will last for several weeks.


25 October 2018 - 07h44, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Mexico 2018 - GP Preview - Williams Mercedes
Next news: Arrivabene says Raikkonen axe ’my decision’
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC