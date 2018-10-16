Logo
F1 - Lauda could soon leave intensive care - report

"Once the muscles are again in good shape"


16 October 2018 - 13h30, by GMM 

Niki Lauda could finally be preparing to leave intensive care, following a lung transplant more than two months ago.

Osterreich newspaper quoted a friend as saying: "Niki is already making great progress."

The report said that following a long period of uncertainty, the 69-year-old F1 legend’s body has "accepted the new lung".

"In one sense, Lauda can already leave the hospital," Osterreich explained. "But because of the long layoff, the musculature is so weakened that he currently finds it difficult to stand unaided."

So the report said the triple world champion and Mercedes team chairman will set about strengthening his body with the help of three physiotherapists.

"Once the muscles are again in good shape, Lauda may soon leave the hospital in Vienna and move to a rehab clinic," Osterreich said.

"His wife Birgit hopes this could happen in late October or early November."

A return to the F1 paddock could then possibly take place "early next season".


