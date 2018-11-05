Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Lamborghini not entering F1

"It is not a playing field for us"

 F1


Miniboutik



Porsche is not putting together a formula one team.

Another Volkswagen brand, Lamborghini, has ruled out a team entry. "The investment needed just to participate, let alone win, is too high," said chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"As long as there is a two-class society in F1, it is not a playing field for us," he told Auto Bild.

But Domenicali, the former Ferrari team boss, said F1 would be "a fantastic platform for the Volkswagen Group".

The smart money was on Porsche, and it was strongly rumoured that the German brand was seriously considering a foray.

But a Volkswagen insider told Auto Motor und Sport: "The time for an F1 entry was just wrong."


5 November 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Arrivabene denies Binotto dispute ’fake news’
Next news: Calderon hopes for another Sauber test
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC