Daniil Kvyat looks to have secured his return to formula one.

The Russian’s career has been a rollercoaster in recent years, as he debuted for Toro Rosso, got a swift promotion to Red Bull, was demoted back to Toro Rosso and then ousted altogether.

He is currently a Ferrari simulator driver.

But it appears that Red Bull is giving him yet another chance, with 24-year-old Kvyat set to return to Toro Rosso to replace Pierre Gasly.

"He will drive for Toro Rosso next year. Contract signed," former F1 driver Robert Doornbos told Ziggo Sport Totaal.

Another racing driver, Nyck de Vries, also told the Dutch broadcaster: "The contracts were signed on Saturday at Monza. I was there all weekend."

Indeed, Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko admitted in Singapore that a driver announcement is scheduled for the forthcoming Russian grand prix.

Asked if it will be Kvyat, Robert Kubica or Antonio Giovinazzi, he told Sky Italia: "One of them. I’ll tell you at Sochi."