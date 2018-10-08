Logo
F1 - Kvyat does not make too many mistakes - Todt

"I am glad that he has come back to formula one"


8 October 2018 - 14h09, by GMM 

Jean Todt says he is happy to see Russian driver Daniil Kvyat back in F1.

Kvyat lost his place in the Red Bull programme last year and has since been a Ferrari development driver. He will replace Pierre Gasly at Toro Rosso in 2019.

"He is a very talented driver which he has demonstrated already," FIA president Todt told Tass news agency.

"My son is his manager, and I am glad that he has come back to formula one.

"He will have a good chassis and a good engine so I’m sure he will have a good performance," he added.

Todt has a different view to those who think Kvyat’s career has been characterised by key mistakes.

"He had comparatively few mistakes," said the Frenchman. "And if he is in formula one, that means he is a very talented driver.

"If you make a lot of mistakes, you simply won’t be in formula one. If you are there it is because you perform."


