F1 - Kubica unexcited by race seat ’speculation’

"For me it is more speculation than emotion"


5 September 2018 - 11h35, by GMM 

Robert Kubica sounds only mildly interested in stepping up to the Williams race seat in 2018.

It is expected that Lance Stroll will shortly quit the struggling British team in order to join his billionaire father Lawrence at Force India.

Williams boss Paddy Lowe says reserve driver Kubica will step up to the race role if that happens.

"For me it is more speculation than emotion," Kubica told Poland’s Przeglad Sportowy.

"A lot happened in formula one in August, but for me it’s not like a lot of doors suddenly opened or closed."

Another name being potentially linked with the soon-to-be-vacant Williams seat is Esteban Ocon, but Kubica warned the Frenchman not to get too excited.

"If I was him, I would not be pushing too much for it," he laughed. "But I just do my own thing."

Kubica said he didn’t take the reserve role at Williams with the hope of getting an opportunity to race within 2018.

"No. What I was trying to do was drive a formula one car. Currently the regulations are not favourable because there is almost no testing.

"So my priority was to sit behind the wheel, but of course by signing a contract you have to be professional and in case something happens get in the car and do your job," he said.

"But the fact that I could get into the car does not automatically mean that I will be able to do all the races. On the one hand it would be the accomplishment of a dream, but on the other it may not have the happy end that I want."


