Robert Kubica’s chances of securing the vacant Williams race seat for 2019 have received a massive boost.

Sport Express, a Russian daily, reports that Polish oil company PKN Orlen is prepared to pump $10 million into the current Williams reserve driver’s sponsorship coffers for 2019.

It gives him a fighting chance of competing with the millions offered by the likes of Sergey Sirotkin and becoming Mercedes-backed rookie George Russell’s 2019 teammate.

Polish broadcaster Radio Zet agrees, claiming that the company’s president Daniel Obajtek is pledging to make PKN Orlen a fuel sponsor in collaboration with Kubica.

Radio Zet said a meeting between Obajtek and Kubica in Warsaw this week was exclusively about discussing the sponsorship.

In a media statement, PKN Orlen declared: "At this stage it is too early to talk about a potential cooperation or any of the details.

"At the same time we confirm that a meeting between the president of the PKN Orlen management board, Daniel Obajtek, and Robert Kubica, did take place," the statement said.

Super Express said the meeting lasted for an hour.

Another Polish publication, Next Gazeta, said it is possible PKN Orlen will promote its Stop Cafe brand through the partnership.

Kubica said in Warsaw on Monday: "I am calm. I can only thank my fans for supporting me.

"Let’s hope we’ll see each other next year, but it’s not like I will stop smiling. I don’t know what will happen but I can say I’m working on it," he added.