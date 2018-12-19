Robert Kubica says he is not offended by comments made by quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari’s Vettel said that while he is happy 34-year-old Kubica is returning to F1 after an eight year recovery, "there are also young drivers who deserve a chance".

Kubica, whose burgeoning F1 career was interrupted by a 2011 rallying crash, says he is not offended.

"Everyone has their own opinion," he told Polish radio RMF FM.

"Not everyone has to be happy that I am coming back. Certainly when it comes to other drivers, it’s normal that the competition is big," Kubica said.

"You also can’t really say that Vettel is a lot younger than me. On the other hand, there are a lot of young drivers who are entering formula one — my teammate (George Russell) for example," he added.