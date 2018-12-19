Logo
F1 - Kubica not offended by Vettel comments

"Everyone has their own opinion"

Robert Kubica says he is not offended by comments made by quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Ferrari’s Vettel said that while he is happy 34-year-old Kubica is returning to F1 after an eight year recovery, "there are also young drivers who deserve a chance".

Kubica, whose burgeoning F1 career was interrupted by a 2011 rallying crash, says he is not offended.

"Everyone has their own opinion," he told Polish radio RMF FM.

"Not everyone has to be happy that I am coming back. Certainly when it comes to other drivers, it’s normal that the competition is big," Kubica said.

"You also can’t really say that Vettel is a lot younger than me. On the other hand, there are a lot of young drivers who are entering formula one — my teammate (George Russell) for example," he added.


19 December 2018 - 09h51, by GMM 



