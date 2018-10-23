Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Kubica eyes Ferrari role as 2019 ’plan B’

"People think this money is for me, but it’s not"


23 October 2018 - 11h30, by GMM 

Robert Kubica’s ’plan B’ for 2019 could be a test driver role at Ferrari.

That was the rumour as the paddock packed up in Austin, amid reports the Pole is also still in contention for the race seat at Williams.

The Williams rumour was ramped up after his recent visit to the headquarters of Polish oil company PKN Orlen.

"People think this money is for me, but it’s not," Kubica told Eleven Sports. "It’s so Poland is represented on the international stage as a nation."

If the Williams deal doesn’t come off, the Ferrari test role currently occupied by Toro Rosso-bound Daniil Kvyat could be up for grabs for Kubica.

Now 33, the former Renault and BMW driver had actually signed a Ferrari race seat contract for 2012 when he suffered his career-ending rally accident in early 2011.

He said of his recovery: "It was painful then but it is additional pain now because I was going to race for Ferrari."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()