Robert Kubica’s ’plan B’ for 2019 could be a test driver role at Ferrari.

That was the rumour as the paddock packed up in Austin, amid reports the Pole is also still in contention for the race seat at Williams.

The Williams rumour was ramped up after his recent visit to the headquarters of Polish oil company PKN Orlen.

"People think this money is for me, but it’s not," Kubica told Eleven Sports. "It’s so Poland is represented on the international stage as a nation."

If the Williams deal doesn’t come off, the Ferrari test role currently occupied by Toro Rosso-bound Daniil Kvyat could be up for grabs for Kubica.

Now 33, the former Renault and BMW driver had actually signed a Ferrari race seat contract for 2012 when he suffered his career-ending rally accident in early 2011.

He said of his recovery: "It was painful then but it is additional pain now because I was going to race for Ferrari."