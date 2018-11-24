Robert Kubica could return to the front of the grid in formula one.

That is the view of Toto Wolff, after the Williams team announced that the Pole will make his F1 racing return with the struggling British team in 2019.

Kubica, now 33, has a permanent arm injury, but Mercedes team boss Wolff says it is possible the former BMW and Renault driver could return to the top teams’ radars.

"If he blows George Russell away in every session and suddenly Williams is in eighth position rather than eighteenth, then I assure you that every big team will look at Robert again," he told Eleven Sports.

Wolff said Kubica will also help to move Williams forwards in 2019, after the once-great team hit rock bottom this year.

"Paddy Lowe and his people started working on the new car very early. I think next year’s Williams will be much faster than this year’s," he said.

And if that happens, Wolff thinks Kubica will be an interesting prospect for top teams.

"If Robert drives at the highest level, develops the Williams and accelerates the team, I think the big teams could be interested again no matter what is the situation with his arm," he said.