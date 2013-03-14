Robert Kubica will contest four rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2013 including his home event, Lotos 70th Rally Poland.

Kubica announced his programme at a press conference in Warsaw earlier this afternoon when his partnership with oil company and principal sponsor Lotos was also confirmed.

The former Canadian Grand Prix winner, who is embarking on a switch to rallying after serious injury halted his Formula One career, will drive a Citroën DS3 Regional Rally Car (RRC) alongside co-driver and fellow Pole Maciek Baran.

As previously announced, Kubica will begin his ERC campaign on Rally Islas Canarias El Corte Inglés next week (21-23 March) before contesting SATA Rallye Açores (25-27 April), Giru di Corsica-Tour de Corse (16-18 May) and Lotos 70th Rally Poland (13-15 September).

“I have no specific goals other than to learn, learn, learn,” said the 28-year-old. “Rallying is the next challenge for me and I have a great opportunity to build my experience, learn the events and the pacenotes with my new co-driver. Doing Rally Poland will be like a comeback for me because I haven’t done a race in Poland since I was in karting when I was about 12 years old before moving to Italy. It will be great to compete in front of my home fans.”

François Ribeiro, Motorsport Development Director of ERC promoter Eurosport Events, said: “We are very pleased Robert has announced he will be taking part on four rounds of the ERC in 2013, including the rallies confirmed for live television coverage so far, SATA Rallye Açores and Giru di Corsica-Tour de Corse. The fact he’s also competing on his home ERC event will have a big impact.”

Kubica has completed one day of testing in his DS3 RRC in France. He will test again in Gran Canaria on Monday.