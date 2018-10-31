Logo
F1 - Kubica admits Ferrari test role possible

"I expect it to be clear in less than two weeks"

Robert Kubica has admitted that moving to a testing role at Ferrari is a possibility for 2019.

The Pole’s other major option in F1 for next year is to get a promotion to the race seat at Williams.

But the beleaguered British team wants to put a pay-driver next to George Russell, so names including Nyck de Vries and Esteban Gutierrez are also in the mix.

"It would be nice to be able to race next year, but the comeback would have to be right," Kubica told Auto Motor und Sport.

"I don’t want to force anything. It should be the reward for a long journey. It’s got to be about the environment and the people I work with," he said.

Kubica said another possibility is leaving F1 altogether to race elsewhere, particularly if the millions he has raised from a Polish oil company is not enough.

"It’s no secret that Williams is looking for partners to fill Lance (Stroll)’s place. It depends on what they demand from the second driver," he said.

"I can only help them if they have the same goal as me. It has to fulfil what I can offer them."

Kubica does not hide that he is pushing Williams for a decision.

"We are already late. I wanted to know yesterday," he smiled. "But I expect it to be clear in less than two weeks."

If that deadline passes, it is possible Kubica will accept a reported offer to replace Daniil Kvyat in a Ferrari development role.

"Maybe," he smiled. "There are conversations.

"If there is a chance to wear red overalls even for a short test, then for me one of the biggest dreams of my life comes true.

"I’ve been close to it once, but I did not get there because of my accident. I’m not saying it’s happening, but if there’s a chance, I will think about it," said Kubica.


31 October 2018 - 10h21, by GMM 



