Claire Williams has confirmed that Robert Kubica is a contender to complete the British team’s 2019 driver lineup.

George Russell has been confirmed for one seat, and deputy boss Williams said last week that Esteban Ocon is in the running for the other.

So too is Sergey Sirotkin.

"We have a shortlist and Robert is on it, as are several other talented drivers," Williams is quoted by Russia’s Sportbox.

"Robert did a great job for the team this year, and he would be a fantastic teammate for George. But we are not yet ready to make a final decision."