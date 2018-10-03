So long Sochi, we’re setting off for Suzuka! The pitlane heads to Japan next to close out the penultimate back-to-back race of the season. Sergey will be hoping for a quieter weekend after the mania of his home Grand Prix, meanwhile Lance aims to build on his experience from last year’s race. The enthusiastic Japanese fans, who are known for their warm welcome and interesting headwear, will be sure to keep spirits high in the paddock as we approach the business end of the season. For Japan, Pirelli has made available the medium, soft and supersoft tyres.

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

Straight from Russia, we head to Japan and the Suzuka circuit. It is a race that we love as the enthusiasm from the Japanese fans is incredible. The circuit is also one the greatest, with a huge heritage in Formula One as one of the true classic tracks. It has many overtaking opportunities, but little run off, so whilst being one of the more challenging circuits, it can produce some exciting racing. It has a unique figure of eight layout and requires great driver skill to get right.

Lance Stroll

I love Suzuka, it is one of my favourites on the calendar. I am really looking forward to going there. It has got a great flow with high speed corners, low speed corners and braking zones. I would say sector one is probably the best sector as when the car is working well, and you get in the rhythm, the feeling is amazing. It is a demanding track, mentally and physically. I am just going to enjoy the beautiful circuit that I get to drive on and get the most out of the car and myself. The Japanese fans are great, they love Formula One’s history and you can really feel the energy there in Suzuka.

Sergey Sirotkin

Japan is a very special race as we all know. I’ve been to Suzuka but I haven’t driven there. The track is mega and out of all the ones I’ve yet to drive, this is the one I’m looking forward to driving the most. Japan is a very special country with a very special atmosphere.