After an exceptional race result in Russia, where the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team finished in 7th (Charles Leclerc) and 13th (Marcus Ericsson) places, the team is heading to Japan for the last Asian race of 2018. The iconic Suzuka Circuit is a highly technical track, with complex corner combinations that are a challenge for drivers to find the ideal racing line. Motivated by their progress and most recent successes, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team approaches the Japanese Grand Prix with motivation and optimism.

Marcus Ericsson

“I am really looking forward to our next race in Japan. The Suzuka circuit is my favourite one, and I have always been strong there. The fans are very enthusiastic and it is great to have their support while driving. We have a strong package going into the weekend and should be quite competitive there, so I hope that we will be able to see some good results and score more points.”

Charles Leclerc

“It will be my first time driving on the Suzuka Circuit. It is one of the most renowned circuits there is, and I am looking forward to discovering its challenges very much. It is a very technical track, and quite demanding in terms of the corners it features. After a positive weekend in Russia, we are motivated to extract the most out of our potential in the upcoming weekends, and I look forward to being back in the car in Japan.”