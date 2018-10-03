Daniel Ricciardo

"Suzuka circuit is a lot of fun to race on but I like the whole experience of being in Japan as we don’t really go to another place like it. Over the years I have learnt to enjoy seafood, so I like to visit local sushi restaurants and experience some of the Japanese culture, which is why I always spend a few days in Tokyo before the race. I had my first Japanese GP podium last year and my aim is to taste the champagne again this year. Our pace in Russia was encouraging and although Mercedes look really strong on any layout, and I think they will be for the rest of the year, we look pretty close to Ferrari. If Mercedes remain the team to beat then hopefully we can fight Ferrari for a podium finish. Time will tell but as a fairly high downforce circuit it should work in our favour. There’s not much not to like about Japan, the hotel is a bit funny, but it’s a race I always look forward to and on paper it should suit our car.”

Max Verstappen

“We have been successful in Japan in the past, so I’m really looking forward to going back and hopefully achieving a good result for the Team. You never know how competitive you will be until you get out on track but our car has always been very good in the first sector and with a good strategy we could have a decent chance this weekend. My favourite corner is the fast Esses but it’s also the most difficult section of the track and you really have to focus on the car and getting the set-up right. I also like that the Japanese people are so passionate about Formula 1 because it has such a great history there. Suzuka circuit is one of my favourite tracks of the season and it’s always a great experience to see the fans. Let’s hope the typhoon stays away and we have a weekend to remember.”