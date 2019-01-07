Campos Racing have announced that Jack Aitken will drive for them in the upcoming Formula 2 season.

Among his most notable achievements, the British-Korean racing driver was crowned Vice Champion in the 2013 Formula Renault 2.0 NEC and finished as 2015 Champion in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0, the Formula Renault 2.0 Alps and the Pro Mazda Winterfest. More recently, Aitken also finished runner-up to George Russell in the 2017 GP3 Series.

In 2018, Aitken took one win, 2 podium places, one front row start and one fastest lap in his rookie F2 season.

Jack Aitken said: “I’m extremely excited to start working with Campos after a promising start in post-season testing. They have the ambition and ability to compete at the very top, and although there’s plenty of work to be done I’m confident we’ll be up to it come Round 1. We are aiming for the top, nothing less."

Campos Racing President Adrián Campos commented: “We are delighted to have Jack join our team. He is an extremely talented driver and putting all elements together we will fight for top honors. We will aspire to the highest goals with our work and Jack’s natural talent.”

Campos Racing CEO Salvatore Gandolfo added: “It is extremely important to bring Jack on board for the upcoming 2019 season. Both Campos Racing and Jack will be able to put themselves firmly in winning contention at every race.”