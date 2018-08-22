Monza is still facing an uncertain future.

Amid similar problems at another traditional European circuit, Hockenheim, the boss at Italian GP venue Monza also revealed financial issues.

"Last year we came out with a strong loss and in 2018 the budget will not look much better," Italian motor racing federation (Aci) president Angelo Sticchi Damiani said.

He is now hoping for fruitful talks with Liberty Media.

"Chase Carey told me that formula one is unimaginable without Monza," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.