Fernando Alonso will test an Indycar next week, it emerged at Monza.

The 2005 and 2006 world champion has announced he is quitting formula one at the end of the year, and is hotly tipped to switch to Indycar full-time.

"Yes, Alonso will test with Andretti," McLaren boss Zak Brown, who is considering an Indycar team for the Woking outfit, told Movistar.

"He has not decided what he will do, but he remains part of the McLaren family. We are continuing to work with Indycar on all the possibilities," Brown added.

Alonso agreed with Brown that Wednesday’s Indycar test is not necessarily an indication of what he will do in 2019.

"My decision for next year is not going to be based on Wednesday," he said.

"I have everything decided in my head already," said the McLaren driver.

"The test was already scheduled months ago. I like to try all kinds of cars.

"Last year Andretti wanted me to test on a normal circuit but there was no time. This year we have the opportunity to do it but for next year I don’t think it’s a key day," Alonso added.