Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Indycar test ’not key day’ for 2019 - Alonso

"The test was already scheduled months ago"


1 September 2018 - 09h24, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso will test an Indycar next week, it emerged at Monza.

The 2005 and 2006 world champion has announced he is quitting formula one at the end of the year, and is hotly tipped to switch to Indycar full-time.

"Yes, Alonso will test with Andretti," McLaren boss Zak Brown, who is considering an Indycar team for the Woking outfit, told Movistar.

"He has not decided what he will do, but he remains part of the McLaren family. We are continuing to work with Indycar on all the possibilities," Brown added.

Alonso agreed with Brown that Wednesday’s Indycar test is not necessarily an indication of what he will do in 2019.

"My decision for next year is not going to be based on Wednesday," he said.

"I have everything decided in my head already," said the McLaren driver.

"The test was already scheduled months ago. I like to try all kinds of cars.

"Last year Andretti wanted me to test on a normal circuit but there was no time. This year we have the opportunity to do it but for next year I don’t think it’s a key day," Alonso added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (567 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC