Motor racing series have already begun lining up to attract Fernando Alonso for 2019.

The Spaniard and McLaren have sensationally announced that Alonso, 37, is quitting formula one at the end of the year, although he didn’t rule out a return in the future.

In the meantime, Alonso is wanted elsewhere.

"DM us if you want to chat," the Indianapolis Motor Speedway tweeted.

Indycar driver Simon Pagenaud told the Indy Star: "He would be the kind of guy who’d be fantastic for the sport. It’d be like it was with Nigel Mansell."

And Indycar CEO Mark Miles told Sports Business Daily that McLaren is working on a plan for a full 2019 team effort.

"McLaren is working to put all the necessary arrangements in place and we are supporting their efforts.

"Fernando’s announcement certainly has fuelled excitement among Indycar fans who hope that Alonso will compete throughout the championship in 2019," Miles added.

Nascar invited him to the Daytona 500, saying it hopes he will "accept with pleasure".

And Pedro de la Rosa, now involved in Formula E, said Alonso would even succeed in the electric series.

"Fernando’s talent is incredible," he told Mundo Deportivo. "With drivers like Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, they’ll adapt to whatever car you throw at them."

At the same time, drivers are now clamouring for the seat that will be vacated by the double world champion.

Lando Norris replied to the Alonso news on Twitter with a GIF and the caption ’Hmm interesting’.

Carlos Sainz is another possibility, although Red Bull has a 2019 option on him that only expires in late September.

"I’m not going to be a new Fernando Alonso. I’m Carlos Sainz and I’m going to do things my way," he said.