Hyundai Motorsport heads to new territory next week as the tenth round of the 2018 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) takes place on the gravel roads of Turkey for the first time since 2010.

Despite playing host to WRC events in the past, this year’s Rally Turkey will be held in Muğla Province in the south-west of the country, offering a brand new challenge for all competitors. The Service Park will be hosted in Asparan, close to the coastal port city of Marmaris.

Turkey can be considered the home of the i20, as the road car - on which the team’s WRC challenger is based - is produced at Hyundai Assan Izmit plant, close to Istanbul. The facility, which has an annual maximum capacity of 245,000 units, currently manufactures the i10 and i20 models, and acts as Hyundai Motor Company’s gateway to Europe, together with its Czech factory.

Hyundai Motorsport will field a three-car line-up for its maiden trip to Turkey with Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jæger (#4), championship leaders Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (#5), and Hayden Paddon/Seb Marshall (#6) in the respective Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC cars.

Although no testing has been permitted in Turkey, all crews have recently tested on gravel in the south of France to prepare for the event. The real challenge will come once crews are able to complete recce in the build-up to the rally, creating pace notes from scratch.

The itinerary includes 17 special stages, held over a total distance of 312km with the rally acting as an intensive learning curve for drivers and co-drivers. Hot temperatures and rough routes are expected to put the complete car package to the ultimate test. The unpredictable nature of the event is likely to create a rally full of action and surprise as the 2018 season builds to an exciting conclusion.

With just four events left to run, Hyundai Motorsport holds a slender 13-point lead in the manufacturers’ championship. Neuville tops the drivers’ table with a 23-point advantage over Sébastien Ogier, with Ott Tanak chasing in third. It means the Belgian will have the honour – and probable handicap – of being first on the road for the all-new Rally Turkey.

Team Principal Michel Nandan commented: “It has been quite some time since we visited a new location for a WRC event, so we are all excited to discover what Turkey has to offer. We will only truly find out what challenges await us once we experience the routes for the first time. Regulations have prevented us from testing there in advance, but all crews have had the chance to prepare in the south of France. As a brand new rally, it will be a completely level playing field. Teams will be constantly honing and improving the settings of their cars, while crews will have a tough job to create and update new pace notes for all 17 stages. We have to take the rally one stage at a time; the battle for victory could go in any direction.”

Mikkelsen said: “I took part in Rally Turkey back in 2008, which was held in a completely different part of the country to where we will be rallying next week. It’s going to be a totally new experience for all competitors and one that will undoubtedly spring some surprises. From what we have seen, it appears we will be competing on rough roads and in very hot conditions, which will be tough on the crews, cars, tyres and brakes. All in all, it will be a nice new challenge and one I am looking forward to.”

Neuville said: “Rally Turkey will be a step into the unknown for everyone. We don’t know much about the stages, but we have had the chance to see some video footage. It seems like the roads will be very rough. From our position as first on the road, I am expecting a tricky weekend. I like new rallies and new challenges; it keeps the championship fresh and offers teams and crews something entirely new to tackle. My main target is to enjoy the rally and, of course, to do all we can to preserve our position at the head of the championship.”

Paddon said: “I can’t wait to get back into WRC action; it feels like a long time since Finland! Turkey promises to be an unpredictable rally for everyone. I competed there back in 2010 but in a different part of the country so that experience is not comparable to what we’ll encounter next week. It looks like the stages will be twisty, rough and very hot, resembling an old Cyprus rally. As with any new event there are lots of unknowns, but we’re as prepared as we can be. We’ll definitely give it a good crack.”