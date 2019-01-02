Hyundai Motorsport has announced a change to its senior management for the forthcoming 2019 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season, with Team Principal Michel Nandan departing the company after six years.

Nandan joined the newly established Hyundai Motorsport GmbH in January 2013 as the company began its involvement in the WRC. Since its competitive debut at Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2014, the team has amassed ten victories and finished as runners-up in the Manufacturers’ Championship on three consecutive occasions.

Hyundai Motorsport extends its sincerest thanks to Michel for his significant contribution to the team’s growth and development over the past six years, and wishes him all the best for the future.

With a proven record as Customer Racing Manager, Italian Andrea Adamo will take on the new role of Team Director, heading up Hyundai Motorsport’s WRC activities with immediate effect, in addition to his existing duties with the i20 R5 and i30 N TCR programs.