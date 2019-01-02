Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

WRC news

WRC - Hyundai announces WRC management change

The company has parted ways with Michel Nandan

 F1


Miniboutik



Hyundai Motorsport has announced a change to its senior management for the forthcoming 2019 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) season, with Team Principal Michel Nandan departing the company after six years.

Nandan joined the newly established Hyundai Motorsport GmbH in January 2013 as the company began its involvement in the WRC. Since its competitive debut at Rallye Monte-Carlo in 2014, the team has amassed ten victories and finished as runners-up in the Manufacturers’ Championship on three consecutive occasions.

Hyundai Motorsport extends its sincerest thanks to Michel for his significant contribution to the team’s growth and development over the past six years, and wishes him all the best for the future.

With a proven record as Customer Racing Manager, Italian Andrea Adamo will take on the new role of Team Director, heading up Hyundai Motorsport’s WRC activities with immediate effect, in addition to his existing duties with the i20 R5 and i30 N TCR programs.


2 January 2019 - 10h05, by Olivier Ferret 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Ogier gives Citroën C3 WRC assessment

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC