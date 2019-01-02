Logo
F1 - Hulkenberg wants to win with Renault

"Until I get my first podium and victory"

Renault has become the next team to announce a launch date for its 2019 car.

The French works team has set the goal of getting closer to the top three Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull this year.

And Italy’s Autosprint quotes Nico Hulkenberg as saying he wants to stay in yellow "until I get my first podium and victory".

In 2019, his teammate will be former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.

"When I heard that Daniel will be my teammate I was destroyed — I cried," he joked.

"No, I’m good. I heard about it a day before it was announced and it was good news," said Hulkenberg.

The car to be raced by Hulkenberg and Ricciardo this year will be launched on February 12.


2 January 2019 - 08h42, by GMM 



