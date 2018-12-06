Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Horner sad to farewell Ricciardo

"His personality was a perfect match for our brand"

 F1


Miniboutik



Christian Horner admits he is sad that Daniel Ricciardo has left Red Bull.

The team boss said Australian Ricciardo alongside Max Verstappen was "the best duo in the history" of the energy drink owned outfit.

Ricciardo shocked both Red Bull and the rest of the F1 world by announcing his move for 2019 to Renault.

"There was a momentum and respect between the two that meant they kept pushing each other to the limit," Horner said, referring to Ricciardo and Verstappen.

Red Bull initially placed Ricciardo at HRT in 2011, before he got a promotion first to Toro Rosso and then Red Bull Racing.

"We never worried about Daniel’s pace," Horner told RTL, admitting that the big worry was about Ricciardo’s ability to go wheel-to-wheel.

"Now he is one of the best drivers in the field when it comes to overtaking. His personality was also a perfect match for our brand."


6 December 2018 - 08h11, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Formula 1 2019 calendar gets final approval from FIA
Next news: Departing Ericsson says F1 ’artificial’
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC