Esteban Guerrieri and Tiago Monteiro are the latest star drivers to join the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup grid having signed for the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and Boutsen Ginion Racing teams respectively. Having won for Honda in last season’s FIA World Touring Car Championship and achieved considerable success throughout their careers, Guerrieri and Monteiro will race the make’s Civic TCR in the inaugural 10-event WTCR season.

For Argentine Guerrieri, the announcement will enable the 33-year-old to continue showcasing his considerable talent in world touring car racing. For Monteiro, 41, the move marks the next stage of Portuguese driver’s return to action from serious injury.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “This is two good bits of news in one. Not only is it confirmation of two very good drivers joining two very good teams for the first WTCR season, it’s also another important step for Tiago Monteiro as he continues his comeback to full fitness. Tiago was on course to win the World Touring Car Championship last season until his injuries forced him to miss the title run-in. It’s great he’s back on track after what was a very tough period. He’s preparing to challenge for the world crown that eluded him in 2017. We wish him well”.

“As for Esteban Guerrieri, he’s impressed from the moment he first stepped into a world touring car in 2016. The victories he scored racing as a privateer for Campos Racing underlined his ability. He was the perfect choice to deputise for Tiago and didn’t let anybody down with his performances. There’s no question he deserves this chance and it’s important a driver from South America will be taking part in WTCR 2018.”

Monteiro said: “I’m delighted to remain part of the Honda Racing family for another year. Since I first worked with Honda in 2012, I feel we’ve been getting stronger and stronger by the season and by last year we were in a very good place to win the championship before my accident. The past six months have been incredibly tough, but thanks to some amazing support I’m now well on my way to getting back in a racing car. Boutsen Ginion Racing are a strong team, who I’ve won races with in TCR before, so I can’t wait to drive the car and for the season to start.”

Guerrieri said: “I felt like last year was a real breakthrough year for me in world touring cars, so I’m extremely pleased to be racing a Honda Civic in 2018. TCR is the fastest-growing touring car category in the world and I’m incredibly excited to be a part of this programme. I had some great races against the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich cars in the WTCC last year and it’s clear they can run a very fast machine, so I’m optimistic of putting together a title challenge.”