Honda Motor Co. and IHI Corporation have reached an agreement to enter a two year technical partnership regarding the development and supply of components relating to the turbocharger used in Honda’s Formula One Power Unit as from the start of the 2019 FIA Formula One* World Championship.

Honda has worked with IHI on turbocharger development since the company’s return to F1 in 2015. Now the partnership is being strengthened with the aim of accelerating the development of our Power Unit.

Yoshinori Kawasaki - Vice President of Industrial Systems & General-Purpose Machinery Business Area, IHI Corporation

"We are happy to enter into this partnership with Honda, one of the best engine manufacturers in the world. Through this new technical partnership, our aim is for the Honda PU to deliver the best possible performance, by accelerating development of the turbocharger. We hope that as from the 2019 season, Honda’s Power Unit, using the IHI turbocharger, will deliver the sort of performance that thrilled motor sport fans back in the 80s and 90s."

Katsuhide Moriyama - Chief Officer, Brand and Communication Operations,Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

"IHI is well established in the field of rotating machinery technology, which it has developed through its shipbuilding and steam turbine business, which was established back in the 19th century. We expect this partnership to produce a notable step up in performance. Together, we will keep pushing to fight for wins."