A German GP official says he is not worried about news that The Netherlands could host a F1 race once again.

De Telegraaf newspaper reports that talks between Zandvoort and Liberty Media are advanced, and centre around a place on the 2020 calendar.

But for Hockenheim, a race in Holland simply means European competition — particularly when so many Dutch fans now attend the German grand prix to see Max Verstappen.

Hockenheim marketing boss Jorn Teske insists he is not worried.

"The Hockenheimring is very special and I think many Dutch people will visit both races," he told the Dutch publication Formule 1.

And Teske thinks the novelty of a Dutch race will wear off after a year anyway.

"In the beginning, many people would go because it is special and the race is returning after so many years," said the Hockenheim official.

"But that effect disappears in the long run. Just look at Austria, where the success became less over time."

Teske also warned Dutch officials not to rely too heavily on the ’Max Verstappen factor’.

"It is dangerous if the success of an event depends on one driver," he said.