Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hartley’s father slams Ferrari ’rumours’

"Where do they get this stuff from ?"

 F1


Miniboutik



Brendon Hartley’s father has slammed "rumours" the ousted Toro Rosso racer will become a simulator driver for Ferrari.

After a year on the grid, Le Mans winner Hartley has lost his place in Red Bull’s F1 programme but remains in Porsche’s motor racing stable.

However, Italy’s Corriere dello Sport reported this week that the 29-year-old New Zealander was a top candidate to replace Daniil Kvyat as a Ferrari test driver.

"Where do they get this stuff from?," Hartley’s father Bryan told Newshub. "It’s just rumours.

"It’s not the direction we are looking in at all," he insisted.

Hartley’s father, himself a former racing driver, said Brendon is currently holidaying in New Zealand.


8 January 2019 - 12h45, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Perez a good comparison for Stroll - Dumontier

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC