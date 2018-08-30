Logo
F1 - Hamilton to skip Thursday at Monza

"To date there is no official justification"


30 August 2018 - 10h05, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton will skip Thursday’s media activities at Monza, Sky Italia reports.

The local broadcaster said the world championship leader will only be at the circuit ahead of Friday practice for the Italian grand prix.

"In Hungary Ferrari was exempted from Thursday activities, but that was due to the death of president Sergio Marchionne," Sky said.

"To date there is no official justification, and Lewis’ reasons may be personal," the report added.


