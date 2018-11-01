Logo
F1 - Hamilton questions Alonso’s career ’decisions’

"He could have won more championships"

Lewis Hamilton says he does not feel bad for Fernando Alonso, as the Spaniard prepares for the last two grands prix in his long F1 career.

In 2007, when Hamilton made his debut, the pair shared an incredibly acrimonious season together at McLaren.

Alonso left and, although he reprised his stints at Renault and McLaren and also spent years at Ferrari, he never added to his tally of two world championships.

But Hamilton, now one of only two five-time champions in F1 history, says he does not feel sorry for the 37-year-old.

"Sure, he could have won more championships, but it’s not like he didn’t have the chance," the Briton told Auto Motor und Sport.

"It just depends on making the right decisions outside the cockpit," said Hamilton.

"If you think like he did that you control the driver market, you can’t be surprised when you end up without something in your hands. Because Seb and I were also on the market.

"I have a lot of respect for Fernando," Hamilton said of Alonso. "He is a phenomenal driver, and I believe his reputation has not suffered in recent years."

"I think people know what he brought inside and outside of formula one."


1 November 2018 - 10h12, by GMM 



