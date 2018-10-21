Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton edges Vettel to take pole at Circuit of the Americas

Vettel 2nd, Raikkonen 3rd


21 October 2018 - 00h05, by Olivier Ferret 

Lewis Hamilton moved one step closer to claiming a fifth Formula 1 Drivers’ World Championship title by taking pole position for tomorrow’s United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver, who will claim the title if he outscores title rival Sebastian Vettel by eight points or more, claimed top spot in qualifying with a lap of 1:32.237. That was good enough to edge Vettel by 0.061s. The Ferrari driver is also due to take a three-place grid penalty for tomorrow’s race due to a failure to slow sufficiently during a red flag period in FP1. He will start the race from P5.

Third place in qualifying went to Kimi Räikkönen in the second Ferrari, with the Finn’s countryman Valtteri Bottas fourth in the second Mercedes.

Hamilton went quickest in Q1, with the Briton posting a time of 1:34.176. Team-mate Valtteri Bottas went through in P2 ahead of the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen.

Elsewhere, there was trouble for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver had made light work of progressing to Q2, his opening time of 1:34.766 putting him sixth in the closing stages, behind team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

The Dutchman might have improved but he suffered suspension damage on his next lap and was forced to crawl back to the pits. With his team unable to repair the damage in time for Q2, Verstappen was ruled out of the remainder of the session. He qualified in P15 but when penalties are applied to Toro Rosso drivers Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley, 13th and 14th respectively in qualifying, Verstappen should start from P13.

At the bottom of the order, the drivers in danger as the clock counted down the final two minutes were McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, Williams’ Sergey Sirotkin, Sauber’s Marcus Ericsson, the second McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne and the other Williams of Lance Stroll.

While all improved on their final laps, so too did rivals around them and as the laps played out the only one of the five to improve his position was Stroll who moved from P20 to P18, ahead of Ericsson and Vandoorne.

In Q2, Räikkönen set the pace on ultrasoft tyres, the Ferrari man posting a lap of 1:32.884. Behind him, Vettel, both Mercedes drivers and Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo completed their opening runs on supersoft tyres. Vettel took P2 ahead of Hamilton, Bottas and Ricciardo.

While Ricciardo opted to sit out the final runs (there being little danger from rivals further back), both Mercedes drivers and Vettel bolted on ultrasofts and took to the track, but all three bailed out of their runs before the flag and like Ricciardo they will start on supersofts tomorrow. Sauber’s progressed in P6, ahead of Haas’ Romain Grosjean, Force India’s Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez, and 10th-placed Nico Hulkenberg.

The German Renault driver was lucky to make it through. Team-mate Carlos Sainz looked to be on a good final lap but a small mistake in the final corner cost him and he was eliminated in P11, just two thousandths of a second off his team-mate. Also ruled out were 12th placed Kevin Magnussen of Haas, Gasly, Hartley and Verstappen.

In Q3 it was Hamilton to the fore again, with the championship leader taking his 81st career pole with a time of 1:32.237. The margin was fine though, and Vettel’s time of 1:32.298 saw him finish 0.061s behind his title rival.

Behind them, Räikkönen was third ahead of Bottas and Ricciardo took fifth spot, his first-run time of 1:33.494 proving good enough to take the position more than sixth tenths of a second ahead of sixth-placed Ocon. Seventh place went to Hulkenberg, with the German finishing ahead of Leclerc and Perez.

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:34.130 1:33.480 1:32.237
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:34.569 1:33.079 1:32.298
03 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.703 1:32.884 1:32.307
04 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:34.518 1:33.702 1:32.616
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.755 1:34.185 1:33.494
06 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:34.876 1:34.522 1:34.145
07 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:34.932 1:34.564 1:34.215
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:34.892 1:34.419 1:34.250
09 Charles Leclerc Sauber Ferrari 1:35.069 1:34.255 1:34.420
10 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:35.193 1:34.525 1:34.594
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Carlos Sainz Renault F1 1:34.891 1:34.566
12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:34.972 1:34.732
13 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso Honda 1:34.850 -:—.---
14 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso Honda 1:35.206 -:—.---
15 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:34.766 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Fernando Alonso McLaren Renault 1:35.294
17 Sergey Sirotkin Williams Mercedes 1:35.362
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:35.480
19 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:35.536
20 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Renault 1:35.735

Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()