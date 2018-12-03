Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Hamilton crashes during motorbike test

"Luckily, only the bike came out badly"

 F1


Miniboutik



Lewis Hamilton has fallen while testing a superbike.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the five time world champion was riding an all-black Mv Agusta bike at Jerez in Spain when he fell.

"Luckily, only the bike came out badly," the Italian report reads.

The Mercedes driver reportedly continued his session aboard another bike and was uninjured.


3 December 2018 - 08h11, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Official: Lance Stroll to race alongside Sergio Perez in 2019
Next news: Billionaire Stroll not in F1 ’to lose money’
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC