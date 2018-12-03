|
F1 - Hamilton crashes during motorbike test
"Luckily, only the bike came out badly"
Lewis Hamilton has fallen while testing a superbike.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the five time world champion was riding an all-black Mv Agusta bike at Jerez in Spain when he fell.
"Luckily, only the bike came out badly," the Italian report reads.
The Mercedes driver reportedly continued his session aboard another bike and was uninjured.
3 December 2018 - 08h11, by GMM
