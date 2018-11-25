Logo
F1 - Haas undecided over Force India verdict appeal

"We had to wait two years without prize money"

Haas is not ruling out appealing the ruling of the stewards in Abu Dhabi.

In a complex case, the American outfit protested against Force India, alleging that after the sale to Lawrence Stroll, the Silverstone based team had not technically built its own cars.

Force India accused Haas of being "hypocritical", saying the outfit designs many more parts of its car than the Ferrari-linked American team does.

But the dispute is essentially over about $60 million in official F1 income that boss Gunther Steiner claims Force India should no longer be eligible for.

"As a new team, we had to wait two years without prize money, and so should they. This is a question that had to be dealt with," said Steiner.

The stewards did not agree, and Steiner is now considering an appeal.

"I cannot say whether we will or we will not, but after consulting with our lawyers we will decide soon," he said.

Steiner insists that the protest was never about getting more money for Haas, but rather that Force India competes with the same rules as other new teams.

"We will decide what to do next after the race weekend, because for now we have other things to do in Abu Dhabi. We will deal with the issue on Monday or Tuesday," Steiner said.


25 November 2018 - 09h11, by GMM 



