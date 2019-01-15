Logo
F1 - Haas to continue Ferrari collaboration - Steiner

"We have a very good cooperation"

Gunther Steiner says Haas will continue to benefit from its close collaboration with Ferrari.

Last year, the small American team finished fifth overall, amid complaints that it effectively uses a Ferrari ’clone’ single seater.

But boss Steiner says the team has proved it does nothing wrong.

"We’ve invited everyone to come and take a look," he is quoted by Speed Week. "We’ve also passed every FIA test and are still open should anyone else want to check us out.

"So far no one has come because people just try to scare us. But you cannot scare someone if they are not supposed to be scared. That’s why we said ’Be our guests’."

Steiner said Haas will therefore continue to align closely with Ferrari, involving using as many Ferrari-designed components as the regulations allow.

"It will continue exactly as it did before," he confirmed.

"We have a very good cooperation. Everything runs very smoothly, so there’s no reason to change."


15 January 2019 - 10h03, by GMM 



