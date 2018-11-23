Haas has lodged an official protest against the Force India team.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the dispute is all about money — and up to a whopping $60 million.

Haas, the small American outfit, is pointing out that when Lawrence Stroll bought the Force India assets earlier this year, a whole new team entry had to be created.

However, Stroll and Liberty Media agreed that the team would still be eligible for its official prize money, even though that normally would not be granted to a ’new’ team.

So the Haas protest is the allegation that ’Racing Point Force India’ has broken the F1 rules by not actually building the pink-coloured cars it races.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner met with Liberty’s Chase Carey in Abu Dhabi, saying afterwards: "We talked about many things, but I can’t tell you exactly what."

But he admitted to Ekstra Bladet newspaper that the issue of prize money and Force India has not yet been resolved.

"No, unfortunately not," he said. "We are not making any progress at the moment."