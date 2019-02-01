Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas drivers must work on approach - Steiner

"You can win the war without winning every battle"

 F1


Miniboutik



Haas’ two race drivers need to get better at being calmly consistent throughout the season.

That is the view of Gunther Steiner, the young and small American team’s boss.

Last year, the closely Ferrari-aligned team surprised by fielding a truly competitive midfield car, only to eventually finish behind Renault for fifth in the world championship.

"The goal for 2019 must be to get fourth place," Steiner told Denmark’s BT newspaper.

"There are many teams who are looking at fourth this year, but I think it’s possible," he added.

However, small teams like Haas are expected to be hurt more than their bigger counterparts as the technical regulations undergo a significant tweak.

Steiner said: "The numbers I get from our engineers bode well, but I don’t know what the others are coming up with.

"It looks promising. But it is difficult to compare with last year, because the regulations are so different," he added.

Some think the clear weak link in the Haas chain in 2018 was the drivers, with Romain Grosjean struggling early on and Kevin Magnussen often tangled up in disputes with his rivals.

"It’s something going on up in their heads," Steiner said. "Neither of them is good at not being the fastest man in the team.

"Romain and Kevin have to keep pushing each other, but they also have to learn that it is ok to be the second fastest in the team sometimes.

"You can win the war without winning every battle," he added.

Steiner also said Haas is sticking with its unique and controversial F1 team model, where it relies heavily on partners like Ferrari and Dallara.

"We have employed about 15 new people, but we must remember that we work closely with external suppliers such as Dallara and Ferrari," said Steiner.

"For us, this is a good way to do things, and I think our model will spread. For example, Toro Rosso will now work much more closely now with Red Bull."


1 February 2019 - 12h19, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Boss suggests Monza prepared to lose F1 race
Next news: Mercedes, Ferrari have different ’attitudes’ - Wolff
F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC