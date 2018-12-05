UNI-Virtuosi Racing have announced their first signing for the next season of the FIA Formula 2 Championship: Guanyu Zhou.

The Chinese driver competed in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship this season and scored 2 wins, 6 podiums, 3 pole positions and 1 fastest lap. Guanyou also tested for the British team in Abu Dhabi last week during the 2018 post-season testing and impressed them with his speed and professionalism.

UNI-Virtuosi Racing’s team owner Andy Roche said: “We’re very happy to welcome Guanyu to our team and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very talented driver and rapidly got to grips with the F2 car. The championship is extremely tough and we feel Guanyu has the talent to progress quickly and have a very strong competitive year with us.”

Guanyu Zhou said: “I’m extremely happy to be joining UNI-Virtuosi racing for next season! The Abu Dhabi test was very positive and I am ready to have a good strong year with such a professional team.”