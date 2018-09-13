Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Giovinazzi on pole for second Sauber seat

"He is a really good driver and a big talent"


13 September 2018 - 08h55, by GMM 

Antonio Giovinazzi has emerged on pole position to be Kimi Raikkonen’s teammate at Sauber next year.

Currently, the Ferrari-bound Charles Leclerc’s teammate at the Swiss team is Marcus Ericsson, a driver with strong backing and links to Sauber’s owners.

"It’s no secret that I want to stay in Sauber, but I know the coming races will be very important for me," said the Swede.

Multiple authoritative media sources say Italian Giovinazzi, the next best Ferrari junior in the Maranello team’s development academy, will get the drive.

"Giovinazzi is a really good driver and a big talent," racing driver Toni Vilander, a Finnish F1 pundit, is quoted by Finland’s Ilta Sanomat.

"Let’s see how much Ericsson’s dollars weigh or whether it will be Alfa Romeo taking more of the decision making power.

"It would be great if Giovinazzi’s talent was to win over the other things," he said.

Meanwhile, another Finnish pundit, former F1 driver Mika Salo, thinks Monaco-born Charles Leclerc could push Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year.

"If you look at Charles’ career, he always controlled the situation," he told MTV.

"I do not expect him to struggle at Ferrari. I would not even be surprised if he was ahead of Sebastian," Salo added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()