UNI-Virtuosi Racing have announced Luca Ghiotto for the 2019 Formula 2 season. Luca is familiar with the team having raced in 2017 with them when they were operating RUSSIAN TIME. By season’s end, the Italian driver had classified fourth in the Championship. With the return of Luca for 2019, the team are hoping for an even better result next year. He will race alongside rookie Guanyu Zhou who was confirmed yesterday.

UNI-Virtuosi Racing team owner Andy Roche said: “Luca tested in Abu Dhabi with us last week and immediately felt comfortable as did the team. It was like he had never been away! He will be an invaluable asset to the team for 2019 and, alongside Guanyu Zhou, we have a formidable pairing for the upcoming season.”

Luca Ghiotto commented: “I am obviously very excited to be joining UNI-Virtuosi Racing. I am re-joining this group of hard-working people just 12 months after our last race together in 2017.

“Each one in the Team have the highest culture of motorsport and a winning pedigree, which you can feel in every single act and their approach to motor racing. Obviously, our common target is to do much better than in 2017, when we ended fourth in the Drivers’ Championship.

“I would like to thank Paul, Declan, Andy and all the team for this opportunity. I’m sure it is going to be an intense and successful season for us together."