Dr Helmut Marko has allayed Pierre Gasly’s fears that he might be Red Bull’s ’number 2’ driver in 2019.

Gasly has been promoted from the junior team Toro Rosso to replace Daniel Ricciardo from 2019. Many believe Ricciardo has fled to Renault because Max Verstappen is now regarded as the top Red Bull star.

Frenchman Gasly has been quoted as saying he does not want to be the number 2.

"He’s not a number 2 driver," Marko, the Red Bull driver manager, told Auto Bild.

"That is off limits at Red Bull."

However, Dr Marko admits that Verstappen is now hitting his absolute prime in F1.

"Max took the next step last season and Daniel Ricciardo got the feel of that. Max overtook him. But we will give Gasly the time he needs," he said.

"My guess is that he’ll initially be closer to Max in qualifying than he will be in the races, but this is normal for a debutant in a top team," the Austrian added.