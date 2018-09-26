Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Gasly not out to ’destroy’ Verstappen

"I don’t want to destroy him"


26 September 2018 - 10h47, by GMM 

Pierre Gasly says he is not approaching his new role at Red Bull as a mission to "destroy" Max Verstappen.

The Frenchman has been signed up to replace Daniel Ricciardo from 2019, but he insists his only initial goal is to settle in and do a good job for himself and the team.

"We always want to have time to get used to everything, but I hope that I can very quickly start working well with the team and the car," Gasly told Ziggo Sport.

Gasly, 22, is a product of Red Bull’s junior programme and currently drives for the junior team Toro Rosso.

"I’ve known Red Bull Racing for a while and have already been in the simulator," he said.

"I don’t want to destroy Max," Gasly added, referring to Red Bull’s highly rated continuing Dutch driver.

"We are both drivers and I will obviously give the best of myself. I want to be the best F1 driver on the grid and he wants the same thing.

"It’s a good thing to have someone at your side who is fast. It forces us to go beyond ourselves. We will have great moments together," Gasly said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()