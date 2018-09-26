Pierre Gasly says he is not approaching his new role at Red Bull as a mission to "destroy" Max Verstappen.

The Frenchman has been signed up to replace Daniel Ricciardo from 2019, but he insists his only initial goal is to settle in and do a good job for himself and the team.

"We always want to have time to get used to everything, but I hope that I can very quickly start working well with the team and the car," Gasly told Ziggo Sport.

Gasly, 22, is a product of Red Bull’s junior programme and currently drives for the junior team Toro Rosso.

"I’ve known Red Bull Racing for a while and have already been in the simulator," he said.

"I don’t want to destroy Max," Gasly added, referring to Red Bull’s highly rated continuing Dutch driver.

"We are both drivers and I will obviously give the best of myself. I want to be the best F1 driver on the grid and he wants the same thing.

"It’s a good thing to have someone at your side who is fast. It forces us to go beyond ourselves. We will have great moments together," Gasly said.