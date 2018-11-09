The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association will get together in Brazil.

The meeting is a reaction to the drivers’ concerns about F1, including fuel saving, the Pirelli tyres, and other aspects of the ’show’.

"We have a meeting after the drivers briefing with all members of the GPDA and we will discuss the future of F1," said Romain Grosjean, one of the directors.

"In my opinion, the sport is not at the level it should be. We have an agenda of points to discuss and it would be nice to leave the meeting with some ideas to pass on," the Frenchman added.

Pierre Gasly thinks the thing that would help F1 the most is better Pirelli tyres.

"At the moment, you do three corners behind another car and you start to slide," he said.

"After that it’s a snowball effect. The temperatures keep rising and you’re cooked. As drivers, we should probably be more vocal about the topics that will shape the future of the sport," said Gasly.