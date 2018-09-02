Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Four candidates for second McLaren seat

"Lando is developing well with us"


2 September 2018 - 08h11, by GMM 

Zak Brown has named four candidates who are in the running to race the second McLaren in 2019.

The Woking team has already signed up Carlos Sainz, but now Stoffel Vandoorne is in danger of losing the other place.

Recently, it was rumoured that McLaren could ’give’ its junior Lando Norris to Toro Rosso for 2019, in exchange for Red Bull letting James Key start work at McLaren early.

But at Monza, Brown said Norris is actually in the running for a McLaren seat.

"Lando is developing well with us and has done a great job in the practice sessions in Belgium and Italy," he said.

"He is on our list of potential drivers that has only four names on it: Lando, Stoffel, Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez."

Perez is a surprise candidate, given that the Mexican declared at Monza that he already knows the identity of his 2019 employer.

"We have not made a deal with anyone," Brown said.

"I don’t know what Sergio has signed and with whom, but the driver market is on the move and we want to keep all our options open."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (584 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC