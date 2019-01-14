A Formula E driver has hit out at the FIA’s ’community service’ for Max Verstappen.

As punishment for shoving Esteban Ocon in Brazil last November, the FIA sentenced the Red Bull driver to unspecified community service.

Dutchman Verstappen duly served his punishment by attending the weekend’s Formula E race in Morocco as "an observer to the stewards".

The 21-year-old said he enjoyed it.

"I’ve of course followed Formula E a bit on TV but I’ve never been in the paddock, and I really enjoyed the day," said Verstappen.

Formula E driver Sam Bird said the fact Formula E was used as a punishment was an "injustice" to the electric single seater series.

"I mean to call coming to a Formula E race community service, I think does Formula E a bit of a injustice," he told The Sun.

"This is an amazing category and people pay to come and watch us, it shouldn’t be a punishment to come here."