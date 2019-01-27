Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F2 - Formula E: Bird holds off Wehrlein to win in Santiago scorcher

Bird keeps cool ahead of charging Wehrlein in Chile

 F1


Miniboutik



Sam Bird handled the heat under pressure from Pascal Wehrlein to win his first race of the season in the sweltering Santiago sunshine.

With Wehrlein hot on his heels in the closing stages of the warmest Formula E race on record, Bird held his nerve with a peerless performance around the perimeter roads of Parque O’Higgins in the centre of the Chilean capital.

Bird had to keep a close eye on his mirrors with both drivers on alternative ATTACK MODE strategies. Without any activations left, Bird found himself vulnerable from behind - as Wehrlein saved his final burst of energy in a bid to vault ahead with only minutes to spare.

Despite his best efforts and clawing Bird in, Wehrlein couldn’t make a move and had to settle for second as his hopes of victory faded with rising temperatures.

Fellow countryman Daniel Abt rounded out the podium places, inheriting a position from Alexander Sims after the BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver incurred a penalty for causing a collision with Edoardo Mortara.

Contact with Sims sent Mortara spinning, but the VENTURI Formula E Team driver valiantly fought back to finish fourth.

Buemi wasn’t so lucky to avoid the barriers, crashing out of the lead in close quarters with Bird at the Turn 6/7 chicane - the same corner he encountered trouble with in practice earlier in the day.

The 2015/16 champion led away from the front - after being promoted to pole position following the exclusion of Lucas di Grassi for an infringement. However, Buemi couldn’t convert a first win for the newly-named Nissan e.dams outfit.

Winner in Marrakesh and championship leader coming into the race, Jerome D’Ambrosio, came home in eighth - but later dropped to 10th after being handed a five-second penalty for speeding under Full Course Yellow.

The result means D’Ambrosio relinquishes his place to Bird at the top of the driver standings - with title protagonists Antonio Felix da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne failing to add to their points tally.

After another searing showdown in Santiago, Formula E now heads to Mexico City and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for round four of the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship on February 16.

Sam Bird said: “We went with Audi for a reason. Through the help of Audi Sport, the skillset of the data engineers who pulled back the pace and mechanics, I’m here, and we’ve been able to claw back time and learn from mistakes. Everyone was struggling out there so I’m absolutely delighted to bring it home.”

Pascal Wehrlein said: “I was pretty close. I was just starting to move into T12 when the team told me I should slow and manage the gap behind as we were critical on temperatures - and I wanted to finish the race! It was a bit of a shame and I was a bit angry in the car. Out of the car, now, it’s a good feeling. The team and I a perfect fit and a perfect match. In the first race everyone was so kind to me and were saying what Jerome achieved I could’ve probably achieved as well. They’re giving me a lot of trust, confidence and I want to deliver the best.”

Daniel Abt said: “It was a really, really tough race and was super-hot out there. It wasn’t the best race I’ve had but sometimes you just have to take it easy and stay cool even though it’s hard with the heat. We’ve got our first podium, which is very important for everyone in the team and they really deserve this. Now, it’s important that we make progress, get better and just keep pushing hard.”


27 January 2019 - 00h37, by Olivier Ferret 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Anthoine Hubert joins BWT Arden for 2019 season

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC