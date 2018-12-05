Hosted by FIA President Jean Todt and FIA Deputy President for Sport, Graham Stoker, the World Motor Sport Council gathered today in Saint Petersburg during the 2018 FIA Annual General Assembly for its final meeting of the year.

Changes to the 2019 F1 Sporting Regulations were agreed in order to:

Ensure that fuel handling procedures are the same during testing as they are during race events

Ensure that the way in which the grid is formed is clear when multiple penalties have been imposed

Keep cars under yellow flag conditions until they reach the control line after the safety car returns to the pits

Allow unrestricted CFD simulations to be carried out for the development of cars in accordance with the 2021 regulations

The Council approved the following amendments to the 2019 Technical Regulations:

Adjustments to Article 3 in order to provide more clarity in some areas, primarily related to the front wing

An adjustment to Article 4, with a weight limit increase from 740kg to 743kg

The 2019 season calendar was approved as follows: