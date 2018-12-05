Logo
Hosted by FIA President Jean Todt and FIA Deputy President for Sport, Graham Stoker, the World Motor Sport Council gathered today in Saint Petersburg during the 2018 FIA Annual General Assembly for its final meeting of the year.

Changes to the 2019 F1 Sporting Regulations were agreed in order to:

- Ensure that fuel handling procedures are the same during testing as they are during race events
- Ensure that the way in which the grid is formed is clear when multiple penalties have been imposed
- Keep cars under yellow flag conditions until they reach the control line after the safety car returns to the pits
- Allow unrestricted CFD simulations to be carried out for the development of cars in accordance with the 2021 regulations

The Council approved the following amendments to the 2019 Technical Regulations:

- Adjustments to Article 3 in order to provide more clarity in some areas, primarily related to the front wing
- An adjustment to Article 4, with a weight limit increase from 740kg to 743kg

The 2019 season calendar was approved as follows:

Date Country Track
15-17 March Australia Melbourne
29-31 March Bahrain Sakhir
12-14 April China Shanghai
26-28 April Azerbaijan Baku
10-12 May Spain Barcelona
23-26 May Monaco Monaco
7-9 June Canada Montréal
21-23 June France Paul Ricard
28-30 June Austria Red Bull Ring
12-14 July Great Britain Silverstone
26-28 July Germany Hockenheim
2-4 August Hungary Hungaroring
30 August-1 September Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6-8 September Italy Monza
20-22 September Singapore Marina Bay
27-29 September Russia Sochi
11-13 October Japan Suzuka
25-27 October Mexico Mexico City
1-3 November USA Circuit of The Americas
15-17 November Brazil Interlagos
29 November-1 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

5 December 2018 - 19h12, by Olivier Ferret 



