Charles Leclerc will give Sebastian Vettel a run for his money at Ferrari next year.

That is the view of two experienced former Ferrari drivers.

Gerhard Berger told Tagesspiegel newspaper that the Maranello team’s 2019 lineup is "very interesting".

"Leclerc is an excellent driver. However, I think in the first year it will be above all a learning phase. With his experience, Vettel should have his nose ahead," said the F1 legend.

Felipe Massa, meanwhile, does not think Ferrari is taking too great a risk by promoting its 20-year-old junior from Sauber.

"No, they’ve done well," he told Corriere della Sera.

"Besides his talent, Charles has an incredible head and in my opinion is even more mature than Max Verstappen.

"I am convinced that one day he will be able to become world champion. And with Sebastian Vettel at his side they will push each other.

"I think Ferrari has a great driver pairing for 2019," the Brazilian added.